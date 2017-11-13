A man has died following a four-vehicle crash in Glasgow.
The 51-year-old was driving his Ford Ranger northbound on Dumbreck Road when it appears the vehicle lost control and struck a VW Polo being driven in the same direction by a 17 year-old girl, police said.
Another two cars, a Volkswagen Passat and a Renault Clio, were also damaged as a result of the crash.
The 51-year-old was taken by ambulance to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
No-one else was injured.
Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at about 2.30pm on Sunday near the junction with Dumbreck Avenue.
Sergeant Nicola Taylor said: "Inquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash.
"A number of members of the public stopped and helped at the time of the crash, however they had left before police arrival and I would ask them to contact my office, as they may have information that is vital to this investigation.
"Any witnesses, or anyone with information should contact the road policing complex at Helen Street on 101 quoting reference number 2296 of November 12."
