The Tory successor to Alex Salmond has said people "must be flexible about their career choices to get on" after the former SNP leader took a job with Russia Today.

The jibe from new Gordon MP Colin Clark also saw Cabinet minister David Gauke say it was "disappointing" Mr Salmond was now employed by "a purveyor of fake news".

Mr Salmond has agreed to host a talk show on the Russian state-owned broadcaster known as RT.

Speaking at work and pensions questions, Mr Clark said: "Since 2010 this Government has overseen remarkable job creation.

"My predecessor, formerly of the SNP benches, has just secured a very well paid media position with Russia Today.

"Would the minister agree with me that people must be flexible about their career choices to get on."

In reply, Work and Pensions Secretary Mr Gauke said: "We sometimes hear enough fake news within this chamber.

"But to see the former leader of the SNP find themselves employed by a purveyor of fake news is disappointing, even if we welcome employment opportunities in the round."