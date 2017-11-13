Prince Harry was welcomed with cheers and applause as he made his red carpet arrival in London’s Leicester Square for this year’s Mind Media Awards.
Harry braved the cold as he met the charity’s president Stephen Fry and ceremony host and Mind ambassador Fearne Cotton.
Fry told those gathered at the Odeon cinema ceremony, including singers Harry Judd and Frankie Bridge and television presenter Lorraine Kelly, that 2017 had been a “remarkable, perhaps breakthrough year for mental health awareness”.
Mental health is an area close to Harry’s heart, with the prince having launched Heads Together, a campaign to tackle stigma around the issue, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Fry said the royals’ focus on mental health awareness had had an “astonishing” impact in “getting the nation talking”.
He added: “I think we can all agree that their so clearly passionate advocacy, energy and commitment has made the most extraordinary and welcome difference in the entire field of mental health in this country.”
