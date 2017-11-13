The SNP would be "quite happy" to block the UK from leaving the European Union, MPs have been told.

During a debate on Scottish independence, SNP MP Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk) said his party believed in the "sovereignty of the people, not the sovereignty of Parliament".

Mr Day said he would be fighting to represent the view of the 62% in Scotland who voted to remain last year.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell asked Mr Day whether it was the SNP's position to block the UK from leaving the EU.

He said: "It's very, very important that it is on the record for the 500,000 SNP yes leavers who voted to leave the EU that the position of the SNP is to block the UK leaving the EU, because I think that is what the member has just said."

Responding Mr Day said: "I would be quite happy to block the UK leaving.

"I say that unashamedly as a remainer and I hope that we can create a situation where 62% of the Scottish people can have their wishes respected."

Conservative MP Stephen Kerr (Stirling) asked Mr Day what was democratic about blocking the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

He said: "Having just heard what you said as a democrat, what is democratic about overturning a referendum of the people of the United Kingdom when on the ballot it clearly stated the issue was the United Kingdom's membership of the European Union?

"You have just said that you will do what you can to block it, what is democratic about that?"

Mr Day said: "We have a very clear mandate that 62% of Scottish people voted to remain, we have a different constitutional opinion from the UK.

"We believe in sovereignty of the people, not the sovereignty of Parliament. Our people have expressed a democratic wish and it's to maintain that that I am trying to do."

Concluding the debate Mr Mundell said: "The position of the SNP is indeed to block the UK leaving the EU, I don't think that will go down well with the 500,000 yes voters, the 400,000 SNP voters.

"I don't think it will go down well with Jim Sillars, I look forward to hearing his response.

"I don't think it will go down well with Alex Neil and the other SNP MSPs who voted to leave the EU.

"But at least the position is clear, the SNP are for blocking the UK leaving the EU."