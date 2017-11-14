WH Davies and Leonardo da Vinci would have understood one another. The Welsh poet’s most famous work, Leisure, is an encomium to the art of looking intently: “What is this life if, full of care, / We have no time to stand and stare…. / No time to see, in broad daylight, / Streams full of stars, like skies at night. / No time to turn at Beauty’s glance, / And watch her feet, how they can dance. / No time to wait till her mouth can / Enrich that smile her eyes began.”

Leonardo is one of history’s great starers. He looked and he looked and he looked some more. And he saw. “There are some birds that move their wings more swiftly when they lower them than when they raise them, and this is the case with doves and such birds,” he wrote. “There are others which lower their wings more slowly than they raise them, and this is seen with crows and similar birds … Birds with short tails have very wide wings, which by their width take the place of the tail; and they make considerable use of the helms set on the shoulders when they wish to turn… When birds are descending near the ground and the head is below the tail, they lower the tail, which is spread wide open, and take short strokes with the wings; consequently, the head is raised above the tail, and the speed is checked so that the bird can alight on the ground without a shock.” As Walter Isaacson asks the reader in his masterful new biography of the great Renaissance polymath, “Ever notice all that?”

Leonardo put his staring to good use. It inspired his scientific adventures – his various flying machines were based on his ornithological peering. It also revolutionised the composition of art: his relentless gawking brought us the practice of sfumato (from the Italian for “smoke”), which deploys subtle shading to blur contours and avoids stark lines. His insight was that in real life people do not see hard stops: “When you paint shadows and their edges, which cannot be perceived except indistinctly, do not make them sharp or clearly defined, otherwise your work will have a wooden appearance.”

Loading article content