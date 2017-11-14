GEORGE H. W. Bush has apologised after another woman said the former president groped her during a 2003 photo op when she was 16 years old.
Time magazine reported on Monday that Rosyln Corrigan is accusing Bush of groping her buttocks when she was standing next to him for a photo at a November 2003 event at a CIA office, which she attended with her parents.
"My initial reaction was absolute horror. I was really, really confused," Corrigan told Time. "The first thing I did was look at my mom and, while he was still standing there, I didn’t say anything. What does a teenager say to the ex-president of the United States? Like, ‘Hey dude, you shouldn’t have touched me like that?’"
In a statement, Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said: "George Bush simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone distress, and he again apologises to anyone he offended during a photo op."
Corrigan is the sixth woman since October 24 to come forward with allegations of the former president groping them during photo ops.
