Almost two-thirds of people with diabetes experience emotional or mental health problems as a result of their condition, research has found.
The Diabetes UK study found 64 per cent of those questioned said they often or sometimes feel down because of their diabetes, with some suffering from problems such as depression and anxiety. A third (33.6 per cent) said diabetes had got in the way of them or a family member doing things they wanted to do in the previous week.
The study also found less than a third (28.7 per cent) of Scots said they definitely felt in control of their condition.
Diabetes UK is calling for more provision of psychological support for people living with the condition in Scotland.
Claire Fleming, acting national director at Diabetes Scotland, said: “Diabetes affects more than 291,000 people in Scotland and is the fastest-growing health crisis of our time. It can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and lower limb amputations.
“This new research brings to light the isolation that can come from managing an invisible condition and how living with diabetes can be detrimental to a person’s emotional wellbeing without the right support.”
