THE Conservative Party “still seems punch-drunk” after the snap general election in which it lost its Westminster majority, a Tory MP has said.
Former Army captain Johnny Mercer told the Telegraph the Government was “in danger of losing credibility”.
The June poll saw the Conservatives lose 13 seats.
Loading article content
Two Cabinet ministers have also left their posts in the space of a week, leading to renewed pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May.
Mr Mercer said: “It smells of decline, and the people won’t have it.
“A Corbyn-McDonnell government would fundamentally change Britain and what it means to be British. We would not be forgiven as a party for 20 years. We must remain, if nothing else at the moment, credible.”
The 36-year-old, who represents Plymouth Moor View, added he would like to see fresh blood introduced into the Cabinet – suggesting Mrs May had made a mistake in selecting people to fill senior posts on the basis of appeasing the party.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.