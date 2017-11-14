THE Conservative Party “still seems punch-drunk” after the snap general election in which it lost its Westminster majority, a Tory MP has said.

Former Army captain Johnny Mercer told the Telegraph the Government was “in danger of losing credibility”.

The June poll saw the Conservatives lose 13 seats.

Two Cabinet ministers have also left their posts in the space of a week, leading to renewed pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Mercer said: “It smells of decline, and the people won’t have it.

“A Corbyn-McDonnell government would fundamentally change Britain and what it means to be British. We would not be forgiven as a party for 20 years. We must remain, if nothing else at the moment, credible.”

The 36-year-old, who represents Plymouth Moor View, added he would like to see fresh blood introduced into the Cabinet – suggesting Mrs May had made a mistake in selecting people to fill senior posts on the basis of appeasing the party.