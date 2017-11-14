A cyclist who broke his neck following a bike crash in Spain six months ago has died.

The family of John Telfer, from East Calder, paid tribute to the lecturer, saying he had been "doing something he loved".

Mr Telfer was injured in an accident on the road to Pedreguer from Alcalali in May.

He was flown back to Scotland with a spinal injury after £25,000 was raised through crowd funding.

His family said they were "proud of his character, determination and attitude".

While out cycling another cyclist hit a raised tree root in the road causing him to fall off into Mr Telfer's path.

Mr Telfer was unable to avoid him and was thrown from his bike.

Gregg Telfer, Mr Telfer's son, posted on Facebook: "It was my father's choice to not accept further ventilation due to complications and although the last six months have been the most testing that any family should have to go through, we are still grateful and proud of his character, determination and attitude from sustaining the initial injuries, through attempted recovery periods, until his passing.

"My dad has been taken from us in a horrible manner, but he was injured doing something he loved.

"This is the only comfort I can take from the situation, along with knowing he is no longer in pain and suffering, but at peace with other lost family members."

He added: "I would like to personally thank every single person who supported us, from as far afield as the americas to across the road in East Calder, as without your support we never would have had the last five months of potential recovery in Scotland."