Huge ratings for Blue Planet II and Strictly Come Dancing have given BBC One the top five biggest TV audiences of 2017 so far.

The second episode of the Sir David Attenborough-fronted nature series was watched by 13.97 million people, new figures show.

This was only just behind the 14.01 million who saw episode one, and means Blue Planet II is now responsible for the two largest TV audiences of the year.

