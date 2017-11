GoCompare has confirmed that it “unanimously and unequivocally” rejected an unsolicited takeover offer by ZPG, the company behind sites including uSwitch and Zoopla, earlier this month.

The price comparison group said the potential deal “fundamentally undervalues GoCompare and does not reflect the strong growth prospects of the company”.

It marks the latest unsolicited approach by ZPG this year, according to GoCompare, which said that it received an initial offer that valued the company at 110p per share back in May.

Loading article content