The UK has ratified a key agreement to limit potent greenhouse gases from appliances such as air conditioning units and fridges, the Government said.

The Kigali amendment to the UN Montreal Protocol commits countries to cutting “hydrofluorocarbon” gases (HFCs) by 85% between 2019 and 2036, in a move which it is hoped will avoid 0.5C of global warming by the end of the century.

Without the amendment, which was negotiated in the Rwandan capital in December 2016, the harmful greenhouse gases were projected to have risen by up to 11% by 2050.

