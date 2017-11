CELEBRITY chef Tony Singh has managed to raise nearly £5,000 for a Scots hospice through a charity trek to the Arctic before he has even got his snow boots on.

The restauranteur who stars in his own BBC2 television cooker show has been preparing for the expedition to help St Columba's Hospice, which he said provided "genuine care and help" to members of his own family who had suffered from cancer.

He was at the City of Edinburgh Council's Bangholm Outdoor Centre to try out some specialist equipment he will need to go on the trek in February.

