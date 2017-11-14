THE fiancee of the Scots ex-soldier imprisoned in India on firearms offences says she has been handed hope of his release before Christmas with a verdict on their appeal expected in the next few weeks.

Billy Irving, 37, from Connel, Argyll and Bute, and five other British anti-piracy security guards were jailed for five years in January, last year, for possession of illegal weapons after they were arrested while aboard the ship MV Seaman Guard Ohio.

The six, who a British lawyer says are victims of a miscarriage of justice, have been detained ever since the vessel strayed into Indian waters without permission in October, 2012.

Loved ones of Mr Irving and five other ex-soldiers currently in prison in Chennai, India, have been campaigning for their release since they were arrested in October 2013.

Yvonne MacHugh in Chennai (Source:Facebook)

Now Mr Irving’s 28-year-old fiancee Yvonne MacHugh has said she was allowing herself to get her hopes up with the latest development, which she described as "probably the only bit of movement we have had".

Ms McHugh said their lawyer had told them they were expecting a written instruction from the Supreme Court in India to the High Court give a verdict on the men's long-running appeal.

She said: "So finally after two years of them being in prison, and two years of us appealing this we might actually get a verdict within the next two weeks.

Puzhal Prison, near Chennai where the men are held

"I shouldn't be getting my hopes up but I really am and I hope they are home for Christmas.

"It's becoming more and more of a reality with every hour that passes."

Ms Irving from Neilston, East Renfrewshire, who is in Chennai to discuss developments, visited Mr Irving in prison and said she was said he was "looking well" and was remaining "optimistic."

"Now with this, one of the biggest developments we have had in the last two years, in fact it is probably the only bit of movement we have had, I just hope, wish and pray that he is home for Christmas and it does seem slightly more likely than it did a few days ago."

Earlier this year Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the UK would "leave no stone unturned" in securing their release.

Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister for Asia Mark Field who met the men in prison last month to give assurances British officials are doing "everything we can" to help them, said: “These men have been separated from their families for four years and have had an incredibly difficult experience. They are adamant that they are innocent of the crime they are in prison for.

Yvonne MacHugh lights candles for the Chennai Six at an Indian temple (Source: Facebook)

“It is not for us to tell India’s independent justice system what to do, we cannot and should not, but we can make clear the importance we place on this case.

“That is why the Prime Minister raised it with Indian Prime Minister Modi during the G20 summit earlier this year and the Foreign Secretary raised it with his Indian counterpart in July.

“I have raised it again here with senior figures in Tamil Nadu state and with the Indian Government.

“Foreign Office consular staff are in regular contact with the men and their families and will continue to work hard on their behalf.”

The Chennai Six and nearly 30 others were apprehended after their ship strayed into Indian waters without permission in October, 2012 - and despite producing papers that confirmed their weapons were held legally, they were jailed.

The British men being held in India were all working for the US maritime security firm AdvanFort providing anti-piracy protection in the Indian Ocean when their ship was detained.

Once they boarded the vessel, Indian customs officials and police found 35 guns, including semi-automatic weapons, and almost 6,000 rounds of ammunition.

The prisoners were held for six months before the charges were inexplicably dropped. But Mr Irving was prohibited from returning home until the conclusion of a police appeal which eventually led to the men being jailed.

It is claimed licences produced to Indian courts authorised the export of arms and other equipment, which included semi-automatic assault rifles to Avantfort.

The five other British men are Nick Dunn, 31, from Ashington, Northumberland, John Armstrong, 30, of Wigton, Cumbria, Nicholas Simpson, 47, of Catterick, North Yorkshire; Ray Tindall, 42, of Chester; Paul Towers, 54, originally from Bootle, but living in Pocklington, East Yorkshire.

Update video from Chennai

Lisa Dunn, sister of Mr Dunn added: "The Foreign Office need to really get behind this and work with the lawyers when the verdict is issued, in giving them exit visas."

Ms Dunn said despite putting pressure on the Indian government, the Foreign Office had failed her brother and the other five by allowing the appeal to drag on for so long.

"If Nick is able to come home it would be like all my Christmases had come at once, it is all I want, all I wish for," she said.

"It would be a Christmas miracle and if I could trade everything in to get him home I would."

Video postcard from Chennai