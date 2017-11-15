CELTIC Football Club and its official charity will launch a series of projects to honour the legacy of the Lisbon Lions.
A total of £2 million has been raised this year through the club’s charitable arm, the Celtic FC Foundation, to mark the 50th anniversary of the European Cup win.
One of the projects will be for dementia care, an illness suffered by Lisbon Lion captain Billy McNeill.
Celtic’s dementia care project will focus primarily on providing therapeutic relief for patients as well as offering respite for carers.
The club will partner with Alzheimer Scotland for two major initiatives. This will include a reminiscence project as well as a two-year initiative providing regular contact for those living with dementia, entitled Lions Lunch Breaks and Dementia Befrienders, respectively.
Mary’s Meals will also benefit, as the charity plans to build 67 school feeding areas in the developing world to feed up to 80,000 children each day.
Celtic chief Peter Lawwell said: “We wanted to do something special to mark this very special year and we think what we have done is a fitting legacy to the Lions and all their achievements. It also shows the importance of Celtic’s social dimension, something which will always be fundamental to everything we do.”
