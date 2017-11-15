A range of free courses on law in Scotland have been released by The Open University.

The courses are intended to aid public understanding of the law and legal institutions.

They look at issues such as the Scottish Parliament and law-making, Scottish courts and the law, Legal skills and debates in Scotland, and Law and change: Scottish legal heroes.

Launching 20 years after the vote for devolution, they explore Scotland's constitutional position, the law-making process in Scotland, and how developments such as the establishment of the UK Supreme Court have affected Scotland's distinctive legal system.

Susan Stewart, director of The Open University in Scotland, said: "The Open University is as relevant today as it was when we were founded 50 years ago.

"We have always been committed to making learning accessible to as wide a range of people as possible, regardless of their previous education.

"The law affects everyone and it's important that people can understand not just the legal and political landscape but their rights as citizens.

"These new, free courses try to make it easy for people to build that understanding and at a time and place which suits them."

The new courses will be celebrated at an event at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday evening.

Annabelle Ewing MSP, Minister for Community Safety and Legal Affairs, said: "This new online resource provides a fantastic opportunity for those interested in law-making in Scotland to gain an understanding of Scots law and the legal processes which underpin our system overall.

"I hope that these courses inspire and encourage people from all walks of life to take up free learning and give them the opportunity to progress onto further flexible learning courses in future.

"I am pleased that the funding allocated from the Scottish Government to the Open University is being used in an innovative way."