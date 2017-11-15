Countries from across the world must work together as "friends and partners" to tackle the problem of climate change, Nicola Sturgeon said.

The First Minister will join political leaders from other United Nations countries at the international climate change convention summit in Bonn, Germany.

The COP23 UN Climate Change Conference is the next step towards implementing the Paris climate change agreement, which commits countries to work to keep the global temperature rise this century well below two degrees Celsius.

