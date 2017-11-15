Countries from across the world must work together as "friends and partners" to tackle the problem of climate change, Nicola Sturgeon said.
The First Minister will join political leaders from other United Nations countries at the international climate change convention summit in Bonn, Germany.
The COP23 UN Climate Change Conference is the next step towards implementing the Paris climate change agreement, which commits countries to work to keep the global temperature rise this century well below two degrees Celsius.
Since then, however, US president Donald Trump signalled his intention to withdraw from the global treaty.
Ms Sturgeon stressed that "in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, it is important we work together with our friends and partners across the globe"
The First Minister will address a high level plenary session of COP23 and ahead of her speech she confirmed the Scottish Government will provide more than £300,000 of funding for a UN plan that aims to increase the role women play in tackling global warming.
Scottish Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, who is also at the summit, has meanwhile announced over £3.6 million to help developing nations deal with the impact of climate change
Ms Sturgeon said: "COP23 brings politicians and activists from around the world together, providing an opportunity to work towards our common goal of reducing greenhouse gasses and mitigating the effects of climate change. It is a privilege to be asked to represent the states, regions and devolved governments in the Marrakech Partnership.
"The UNFCCC Gender Plan recognises the importance of involving women in global efforts to tackle climate change. If we are to be successful in addressing this issue, we need to ensure that women are fully represented. The Scottish Government stands ready to play our part in helping achieve that goal."
