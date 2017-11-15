A man has died and a toddler is being treated for serious injuries after a head-on crash between two cars in Moray.

The collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a grey VW Golf happened on the A96 near Elgin at 10am on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Golf, died at the scene of the crash near Pansport roundabout, and four other people, including a two year-old boy, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 66-year-old male driver of the Astra and 23-year-old female driver of the Golf were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries, police said.

The two-year-old is being treated at the same hospital for serious injuries, while another 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Golf, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Sergeant Steve Manson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died as a result of today's collision.

"Our inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and I would like to appeal to anyone who has vital information to get in touch, if they haven't already done so.

"At the time of the collision the Vauxhall Astra, which was carrying three adults and a child, was travelling on the A96 towards Lhanbryde. The VW Golf was travelling on the A96 towards Elgin.

"I am appealing for anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to contact Police Scotland on 101 with any information they may have quoting incident 789 of today (November 15)."

The A96 will be closed for the time being to allow for investigations.