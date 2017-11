A man has died and a toddler is being treated for serious injuries after a head-on crash between two cars in Moray.

The collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a grey VW Golf happened on the A96 near Elgin at 10am on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Golf, died at the scene of the crash near Pansport roundabout, and four other people, including a two year-old boy, were taken to hospital for treatment.

