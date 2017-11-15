It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball will be missing from the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show on Wednesday evening after she was struck down with a stomach bug.
Former Blue Peter presenter Gethin Jones will fill in on the BBC Two programme, which will feature celebrity contestants Alexandra Burke, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King and their respective professional partners.
Jones will also replace Ball in Thursday’s show which is to be pre-recorded as the Strictly stars head up to Blackpool before Saturday night’s Tower Ballroom special.
A spokesman for Ball said: “Zoe unfortunately has come down with a nasty stomach bug. She is at home resting and hoping to feel better for Blackpool weekend. She is thankful to Gethin for stepping in last minute.”
A BBC spokeswoman said: “Gethin Jones will be stepping in to present Strictly’s It Takes Two on BBC Two tonight and tomorrow. Get well soon, Zoe.”
Jones has been a roaming reporter on the show since last year and took part in the 2016 Christmas special of Strictly with pro dancer Chloe Hewitt.
