SCOTTISH Labour has suspended MSP Alex Rowley after a former partner said he made their relationship feel like “emotional blackmail and abuse”.

Mr Rowley stepped aside as interim party leader earlier today after the Scottish Sun published a detailed account from the unnamed woman, who went out with Mr Rowley in 2010 and 2011.

After a day of mounting calls for him to be suspended, Labour announced just after 5pm that it withdrawn the whip from him at Holyrood pending an investigation into the allegations made in the newspaper.

Scottish Labour Business Manager James Kelly said: “It is important that the investigation into these allegations is fair and transparent, and the matter will be thoroughly investigated using the Labour Party’s internal complaints procedure.

“However, in light of the serious nature of the allegations, Labour at Holyrood has taken the decision to remove the whip from Alex Rowley for the period of this investigation.”

However Mr Rowley remains a member of the party, as suspension of membership is a matter for UK Labour.

Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie is the new interim leader.

Mr Rowley, a Mid Scotland and Fife MSP, former leader of Fife Council and election agent to former prime minister Gordon Brown, denies the allegations and says he will clear his name.

The woman claimed he made her life "hell with his behaviour" and said she had been inspired to speak out after a number of other women made complaints about misconduct by politicians at Westminster and Holyrood.

Earlier, former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, whose resignation on August 29 led to Mr Rowley being promoted from her deputy to interim leader, called for him to be suspended.

She said: “The allegations that have been made against Alex Rowley are serious and deeply concerning. I commend the bravery of all women who have come forward with allegations against those in positions of power, and we owe them answers.

“Had I remained in the position of leader of the Scottish Labour Party I would not have hesitated to suspend Alex Rowley from the party while these allegations are fully investigated.

"Given the evidence published today the right course of action for the Labour Party to take would be suspension.

"Sexual harassment and abuse is never acceptable. If the past weeks have taught us anything it is that we need to support victims of abuse and all allegations need to be taken seriously and investigated in a fair and transparent way."

The new Scottish Labour leader is due to be announced on Saturday.

Centrist candidate Anas Sarwar had called for Mr Rowley to be suspended.

He said: “These allegations are distressing and deeply concerning. It is right and proper that Alex has referred himself to the party's internal complaints procedure.

“The party has clear procedures, and given the seriousness of these allegations it would be appropriate for Alex to be suspended from the party while a robust, fair and thorough investigation is carried out.

“It is vital that people have confidence in our party internal procedures. As leader, I will take a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination.”

His left-wing rival, Richard Leonard, who is backed by Mr Rowley, initially refused to join the clamour, saying it was an internal party matter.

Mr Leonard's campaign manager is Mr Rowley's daughter Danielle, the Labour MP for Midlothian.

However, as Mr Rowley's suspension appeared imminent, Mr Leonard later performed a U-turn, saying: "In the light of the news stories about Alex Rowley and his self-referral to the party, my view is that the appropriate action now is that there should be a suspension of Alex Rowley whilst the matter is investigated.

"We should go further on these issues – I fully support calls for an independent reporting mechanism and will take steps to ensure this happens in Scotland.

"In the meantime the Labour Party now has to use its internal procedures to investigate these allegations, ensuring that evidence is heard and support is provided for everyone affected - any decisions must be and should be upheld.

"We have to be very clear that there is zero tolerance for a culture that allows abuse of power in politics and across society and that these allegations will be seriously and thoroughly investigated."

Last week, Labour MSP Jackie Baillie told the Scottish Parliament “it takes incredible bravery to speak out about harassment, especially because it is often a woman who has to report the behaviour of a man in a position of power. We know that apologies are not always enough.”

Referring to the former SNP children’s minister Mark McDonald, who quit after causing a woman “considerable distress” with an inappropriate text message, she asked Nicola Sturgeon at FMQs: “If the standard of someone’s behaviour is not good enough for them to remain a minister, how can it be good enough for a member of the Scottish Parliament?”

In a statement, Mr Rowley said: “I totally refute these allegations and will take all steps necessary to clear my name.

“These allegations must be properly and thoroughly investigated in line with our party’s procedures – and I will refer myself to the party so such an investigation can take place.

“While that investigation is carried out, I will step aside as Deputy Leader, as well as Interim Leader, of the Scottish Labour Party.

A Scottish Labour Party spokesman said: "Alex Rowley has stood aside as interim and deputy leader of Scottish Labour and referred himself to the Party's internal complaints procedure regarding allegations made against him."