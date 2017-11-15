THE Scottish Government is "deeply concerned" about the detention of a Scottish man in India who campaigners say has been tortured by police.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, was detained in Jalandhar in the state of Punjab on November 4.

The Sikh Federation UK said no official charges have yet appeared, but local media reported Mr Johal's arrest was linked to the killing of Hindu leaders in Punjab.

Mr Johal, who got married in India in October, has told lawyers he has been tortured with ''body separation techniques and electrocution''.

READ MORE: Foreign Office demands access to British man Jagtar Singh Johal arrested in India

As the federation raise concerns with the Foreign Office, the leader of Glasgow Gurdwara has written to Scotland's First Minister in a bid for support.

Charandeep Singh wrote: "I write to you as general secretary of the Glasgow Gurdwara to express the concerns and worries of the Glasgow Sikh community and the wider Scottish Sikh community, regarding the abduction and detention of Mr Jagtar Singh Johal.

"We are concerned that the authorities may be using methods of torture against Jagtar, and this is highly likely given the history of the Punjab police and by the fact that no family member, legal representative or British Government representative has been able to meet Jagtar and vouch for his location or his physical and mental wellbeing.

"I would strongly welcome your intervention in this case and support Jagtar Singh Johal and the wider Scottish Sikh community, as we campaign to secure Jagtar's release and safe return to Scotland."

External Affairs Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said: "We are deeply concerned to learn about the detention of Jagtar Singh Johal.

"Scottish Government officials have contacted the Foreign Commonwealth Office about this case - they have assured us they are aware of the situation and are currently attempting to gain access to Mr Johal.

"The First Minister has asked to be kept informed of any further developments."

READ MORE: Foreign Office demands access to British man Jagtar Singh Johal arrested in India

The Foreign Office (FCO) said on Tuesday that it takes allegations of torture ''very seriously'' and is taking action to check on Mr Johal's welfare.

A spokesman said: ''When considering how to act, we will avoid any action that might put the individual in question or any other person that may be affected at risk.''

The Sikh Federation said the 30-year-old should be enjoying married life, but ''finds himself the subject of some sort of conspiracy hatched by the Punjab police and leading politicians''.

A rally calling for his release is to be held by the federation outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London at midday on Thursday.