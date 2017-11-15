TV personality Lorraine Kelly’s stunning Scots country mansion has hit the property market this week.
The home in Dundee is “one of the finest houses in Broughty Ferry,” estate agent Savills has said.
Described as “once one of the richest suburbs in Europe,” the property - known as Melfort - contains three reception rooms, six bedrooms - one ensuite - enclosed gardens, and a paved courtyard with a small pond and hot tub.
The 57-year-old presenter, originally from Glasgow, has decided to up and move sticks after calling Dundee home for seven years.
Savills is taking offers over £825,000.
Kelly made headlines just weeks ago after speaking candidly about how she felt there was no joy in her life as she began going through the menopause.
She began to feel “narky” and suffer physical symptoms around five years ago.
While interviewing Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, Lorraine recalled: “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I cannot be sitting here talking to Hugh Jackman all sweaty and hot’.
“I mean, you are anyway, let’s be honest, when you’re talking to him,” she joked, “but I can’t be sitting on the sofa with all the symptoms.
“I was getting a little bit narky, I think I’m safe to say.”
