A man is in hospital after he was assaulted by two men with baseball bats in a "targeted and brutal attack" as he set off for work.
The pair chased the 51-year-old victim as he was getting into his van in Campsie Place, Chryston, North Lanarkshire, at around 6.20am on Wednesday.
The men then attacked him with the baseball bats before escaping in a vehicle in the direction of Lanrig Road towards Cumbernauld Road.
Loading article content
Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury.
Medical staff describe his condition as stable.
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Detective Inspector Cammy Miller from Coatbridge CID said: "This was a targeted and brutal attack and it is absolutely vital that we find the despicable individuals involved.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary, or saw two men acting suspiciously, to please come forward.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatbridge CID via 101 and quote incident number 0361 of Wednesday 15 November 2017.
"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.