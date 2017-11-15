The hunt is on for the ill-gotten gains of a criminal mastermind who is serving life in jail for the murder of a Scots businesswoman.

Prosecutors were told they could get their hands on just £1 of Colin Coats - the killer of financial adviser Lynda Spence, who was kidnapped, bound and gagged and held in a rural house in West Kilbride.

But the High Court in Edinburgh, after a lengthy case has also given them carte-blanche to pursue other funds that may have been hidden by Coats, 47.

