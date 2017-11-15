A remote Scottish Highland community is finally getting deliveries from supermarket Tesco after the chain made an unexpected U-turn -- following outcry from residents.

People living in Strathnaver, Sutherland were left furious when the supermarket giant withdrew the service earlier this year.

And to add insult to injury, they had to watch as delivery vans continued to drive past their homes to reach other rural locations.

But after a long campaign by local man Steve Bernard, 61, Tesco has "seen common sense" and reinstated the service.

Supermarket bosses withdrew Strathnaver from its catchment area several months ago, citing pressure on drivers' working hours.

Residents have now been told the Strathnaver postcode has been added to the computer system to allow deliveries to be made from the nearest store in Wick.

Steve, who cares for his 90-year-old mother full-time, has relied on the supermarket's home delivery service for groceries.

The supermarket chain's store more than 60 miles away in Wick, Caithness, had been sending a van driver to Steve's home in Strathnaver.

But recently the supermarket took Strathnaver off of the route despite the vans delivering to Altnaharra -- around 13 miles south of his home.

Mr Bernard described the customer care from the supermarket as a "farcical pantomime".

But speaking about the recent U-turn, he said: "It is amazing they have finally relented and have decided to see common sense.

"Everyone in Strathnaver is very pleased. I am seen as a local hero for continually pestering the firm, but this is also thanks to the Press and Journal.

"Tesco have obviously seen sense after seeing the adverse media coverage it was getting."

Mr Bernard added: "The delivery service is essential for me because I care full-time for my mother.

"There is no local shop and it meant having to make a 90-mile round trip and leaving my mum during that time."

A Tesco spokesman said: "We will always try and serve our customers."

He added that this was a temporary offering which will be reviewed in the new year.