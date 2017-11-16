ALEX Rowley was questioned by police over claims he harassed a former partner, it emerged yesterday, as he was suspended by Labour in a misconduct probe.

Mr Rowley stepped aside as interim Scottish leader after the woman, who dated him in 2010 and 2011, claimed he made their relationship feel like “emotional blackmail and abuse”.

In a detailed account to a newspaper, the 49-year-old said Mr Rowley “made my life hell with his behaviour" and she had been inspired to speak out after a number of other women made complaints about misconduct by politicians at Westminster and Holyrood.

The Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP, a former leader of Fife Council and election agent to former prime minister Gordon Brown, denied the allegations and vowed to clear his name.

Scottish Labour initially appeared paralysed by the development, and took most of the day to take any action after the allegations were reported by the Scottish Sun.

However after mounting calls from senior party figures, including former leader Kezia Dugdale, to suspend Mr Rowley, it finally removed the party whip at 5pm.

Business manager James Kelly said: “It is important that the investigation into these allegations is fair and transparent, and the matter will be thoroughly investigated using the Labour Party's internal complaints procedure.

"However, in light of the serious nature of the allegations, Labour at Holyrood has taken the decision to remove the whip from Alex Rowley for the period of this investigation."

Mr Rowley remains an MSP and Labour party member, but is now classed as an Independent at Holyrood.

Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie is the new interim Scottish Labour leader - but only until the winner of the ongoing race to elect a new leader concludes on Saturday.

A former journalist and party worker, the unnamed woman said that after becoming involved with Mr Rowley she came to see him as a “control freak”.

She said: “I was treading on eggshells. It felt like emotional blackmail and abuse. Eventually, I got fed up and our romantic relationship ended.”

She said that some time after the break-up Mr Rowley sent her abusive text messages, calling her vile, evil and a “rotten b*****d”, and she lodged a police complaint in 2014.

It is understood Mr Rowley, 53, was questioned by officers about the woman’s claims.

In August last year, police told the complainer no crime had been committed

Police Scotland said it would be “inappropriate” to comment.

Ms Dugdale, whose resignation on August 29, led to Mr Rowley being promoted from her deputy to interim leader, led the calls for him to be suspended.

She said the matter was “deeply concerning” and praised “the bravery of all women who have come forward with allegations against those in positions of power”.

She said: “Had I remained in the position of leader of the Scottish Labour Party I would not have hesitated to suspend Alex Rowley from the party while these allegations are fully investigated. Sexual harassment and abuse is never acceptable.

“If the past weeks have taught us anything it is that we need to support victims of abuse and all allegations need to be taken seriously and investigated in a fair and transparent way."

The candidates competing to replace Ms Dugdale also called for Mr Rowley’s suspension.

Anas Sarwar said: “As leader, I will take a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination.”

However his left-wing rival, Richard Leonard, who is backed by Mr Rowley, and whose campaign manager is Mr Rowley’s daughter, flip-flopped on the issue.

After initially saying it was an internal party matter, Mr Leonard later backed Mr Rowley’s suspension, but only when it was a foregone conclusion.

He said: “We have to be very clear that there is zero tolerance for a culture that allows abuse of power in politics and across society and that these allegations will be seriously and thoroughly investigated."

Mr Rowley said: “I totally refute these allegations and will take all steps necessary to clear my name. These allegations must be properly and thoroughly investigated in line with our party’s procedures - and I will refer myself to the party so such an investigation can take place. While that investigation is carried out, I will step aside as Deputy Leader, as well as Interim Leader, of the Scottish Labour Party.”

A Scottish Labour Party spokesman said: "Alex Rowley has stood aside as interim and deputy leader of Scottish Labour and referred himself to the Party's internal complaints procedure regarding allegations made against him."