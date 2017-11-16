ALEX Salmond has sparked a “fake news” row with his debut TV show on a Russian propaganda channel.

The former First Minister read out a series of Tweets he claimed had been sent to him in advance of the broadcast on the pro-Kremlin outlet RT.

However one was from a Twitter account that doesn’t exist and another was from an account that hasn’t sent a single tweet since it was set up in 2009.

He also read out a tweet that was not posted until three and a half hours after the show was broadcast at breakfast time this morning.

The show, over which Mr Salmond has full editorial control, has said the all tweets involved are genuine, but has yet to supply proof.

A spokesman for the show said: "We have screenshots which establish the genuine nature of the tweets. Your story is quite simply wrong."

Mr Salmond also caused controversy by denouncing the Spanish government for using police brutality and jailing pro-independence politicians in Catalonia, despite Russia doing the same thing.

RT, which is widely seen as a mouthpiece of president Vladimir Putin, is forced to register in the US as an arm of the Russian state.

The half-hour Alex Salmond Show included interviews with Labour peer Baroness Helena Kennedy, Tory MP Crispin Blunt and Catalan president-in-exile Carles Puigdemont.

The topics covered included the sexism scandal at Westminster, gay rights in Scotland and the international stage, and Catalonian independence.

The programme began with Mr Salmond reading out comments from the public.

He said: “Over the past week and even before the show has started we have received an avalanche of tweets and emails.

Can I just say to the media - thanks folks, for all the publicity. Let’s just look at a few of them.”

The first tweet he read out was ostensibly from a Twitter account called “@ellalorenR” which asked: “So why RT?”

However there is no Twitter account called @ellalorenR and even a Google search for the term produces no results.

Mr Salmond also read out a tweet from “@thegodfather12” asking: “If you were Prime Minister would you stop Brexit?”

There is a Twitter account called @thegodfather12, apparently belonging to a “Kevin Manji” who joined the social media platform in June 2009.

However the account has never tweeted.

It has just three followers and follows just 21 other accounts, none of which involves involves Mr Salmond, Scottish or UK politics.

A third tweet was from “@admrobrts” asked “What does Slainte mean?”, a reference to Mr Salmond’s new TV production company Slainte Media.

However the “@admrobrts” account did not tweet this until 11.08am, three and a half hours after it was read out on the pre-recorded show.

LibDem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s clear that Moscow tweet bot central is working overtime to inflate Salmond’s sense of self-importance.

“Its speaks volume that he struggles to find any real accounts to back him up on his decision to sign a contract with the Russian state.”

A spokesman for the Alex Salmond Show supplied the Herald with a copy of a screenshot of one of the tweets, "So why RT?", but this came from a different account to the one identified on air, "@ellalaurenr".

The show has been asked to supply the screenshots it says it possesses which would validate the @thegodfather12 and @admrobrts tweets, but it has so far failed to do so.