ALEX Salmond is under growing pressure to explain a series of mystery tweets on his first TV show on the Russian propaganda channel RT.

The former First Minister claimed he had received “an avalanche” of tweets from the public, but four of those he read out raised eyebrows because of the ongoing row over ‘fake news’.

One was from an account that apparently didn’t exist, one was from an account that had never tweeted, one was a tweet that hadn’t yet been posted, and one was from a director at RT.

The show blamed part of the confusion on a caption error and said there were simple explanations for the rest, but assured The Herald that all tweets were genuine.

Mr Salmond also caused controversy by denouncing the Spanish government for using police brutality and jailing pro-independence politicians in Catalonia, despite Russia doing the same thing.

RT, which is widely seen as a mouthpiece of president Vladimir Putin, is forced to register in the US as an arm of the Russian state.

The half-hour Alex Salmond Show included interviews with Labour peer Baroness Helena Kennedy, Tory MP Crispin Blunt and Catalan president-in-exile Carles Puigdemont.

The topics covered included the sexism scandal at Westminster, gay rights in Scotland and the international stage, and Catalonian independence.

The programme began with Mr Salmond reading out comments from the public.

He said: “Over the past week and even before the show has started we have received an avalanche of tweets and emails.

Can I just say to the media - thanks folks, for all the publicity. Let’s just look at a few of them.”

The first tweet he read out was ostensibly from a Twitter account called “@ellalorenR” which asked: “So why RT?”

However there is no Twitter account called @ellalorenR and even a Google search for the term produces no results.

The show said it was a caption error.

Mr Salmond also read out a tweet from “@thegodfather12” asking: “If you were Prime Minister would you stop Brexit?”

There is a Twitter account called @thegodfather12, apparently belonging to a “Kevin Manji” who joined the social media platform in June 2009.

However the account has never tweeted.

It has just three followers and follows just 21 other accounts, none of which involves involves Mr Salmond, Scottish or UK politics.

A third tweet was from “@admrobrts” asked “What does Slainte mean?”, a reference to Mr Salmond’s new TV production company Slainte Media.

However the “@admrobrts” accounts did not tweet this until 11.08am, three and a half hours after it had been read out on the pre-recorded show.

A fourth was from “@lastjohn” which asked “When are you getting President Trump on your show?”

This turned out to be from the private account of Luisa St John, a director at RT who was named on the credits of Mr Salmond’s show as the “Series Director”.

The show has been asked for comment but it has not yet sent a full response.