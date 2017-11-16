SCOTLAND could be in the frame for an invite to a World Cup losers alternative tournament suggested by the USA for nations that failed to make Russia 2018.
The US Soccer Federation is looking into the possibility of an event next year involving nations that did not qualify for the World Cup.
Scotland are among the list of nations that will not be at the World Cup alongside the USA, Italy, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Chile, Cameroon, Paraguay, Ivory Coast and Ghana. The USSF has confirmed it was exploring the idea after the United States was eliminated from World Cup contention when it lost 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago last month.
The tournament idea, first suggested on social media, gained traction on Monday when former World Cup winners Italy were knocked out by Sweden and will not take part in football's premier event for the first time in six decades.
The US Soccer Federation is exploring the idea with Major League Soccer's marketing arm, Soccer United Marketing.
According to Forbes, the USSF will miss out on the £9.49m paid by Fifa for reaching Russia 2018.
The disaster comes after Fox Sports in the United States paid an astonishing $500 million for the rights to host the 2018 and 2022 events.
Meanwhile Fox Sports are estimated to have spent nearly £380 millon acquiring World Cup USA TV rights, which included next year's tournament.
Before America’s Russia 2018 hopes were dashed, Fox Sports president Eric Shanks joked America failing to qualify for FIFA’s showpiece “would (be) like $200 million flushed down the toilet”.
As Italy slumped to World Cup elimination many have been tossing around the idea of an alternative World Cup.
Some proposed a hypothetical, unlikely-to-actually-happen 16-team tournament.
Some US journalists were less than bothered about any Scotland participation, however.
