THE former SNP children’s minister Mark McDonald has been suspended by the party after it received fresh information about inappropriate behaviour.
The married father-of-two resigned as a minister on November 4 after claiming attempts at humorous and friendship had gone wrong and upset people.
He subsequently admitted causing a woman “considerable distress”.
Loading article content
Scottish Labour yesterday suspended its former interim leader Alex Rowley after a former lover complained he made their relationship feel like emotional abuse.
Mr Rowley had the whip removed from him at Holyrood, but remains a Labour member.
The action against Mr McDonald, 37, the MSP for Aberdeen Donside, is more severe.
He has lost the party whip and been suspended as an SNP member.
A party spokesman said: “Following new information being received by the SNP over the course of the last 24 hours relating to the behaviour of Mark McDonald, he has been suspended from both the parliamentary group and the party while further investigation takes place. In the interests of due process and appropriate confidentiality no further comment will be made.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?