By Godwin Mangudya

RESIDENTS along the streets of Harare grappled with a new reality after the military sidelined President Robert Mugabe, its leader for the past 37 years.

Once heralded for seizing power from British rule and the nation’s white elites, the 93-year-old’s tenure in recent years has been marked by human rights abuses and economic collapse in what was once one of the African continent’s most promising and prosperous nations.

“Mugabe was president since I was born,” said Kudakwashe Gore, 32, a mechanic. “He was spoiling his legacy by failing to pass on the baton.”

Military forces detained Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state, and his wife, Grace Mugabe, 52, and placed them under house arrest early on Wednesday after weeks of political tumult rocked the nation.

“I am excited that the Mugabe dictatorial era has come to an end,” said George Makoni, 37, a media advocacy officer at a non-governmental organisation. “I am also afraid this political uncertainty could lead to anarchy and chaos if not properly managed.”

Tanks rolled down Harare’s boulevards and gunfire could be heard on the streets as the military seized government offices and state-run media outlets. But military officials insisted the actions did not constitute a coup, rather an effort to apprehend “criminals” who had ensnared the nation’s first family.

“As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy,” Major General Sibusiso Moyo announced in a televised address early on Wednesday. He added the Mugabe family was “safe and sound and their security is guaranteed”.

Yesterday, witnesses confirmed a sighting of Mr Mugabe’s motorcade moving through the capital, its destination unknown, while the military remained in the streets of capital city Harare.

Southern African regional officials were meeting on the crisis in neighbouring Botswana and South African ministers have arrived in Harare for talks with the military and Mr Mugabe.

South Africa President Jacob Zuma, speaking in Parliament, said it would be too early to take any “firm decision” on Zimbabwe and that the political situation “very shortly will be becoming clear”.

A joint statement by more than 100 civil society groups urged Mr Mugabe to peacefully step aside and asked the military to quickly restore order and respect the constitution. A joint statement by churches also appealed for calm.

The military had announced on Monday it would “step in” to quell the turmoil within the president’s ruling party, the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front, or ZANU-PF. “One can’t just read this as an army takeover,” said Teddy Brett, a professor of international development at the London School of Economics.

“They’ve created a situation where they can move their man into position and hopefully turn Mugabe into a puppet who balances all the forces, but doesn’t make decisions.”

Many welcomed the move to neutralise Mr Mugabe and his wife, saying their exit would precipitate a new age of prosperity for this economically devastated southern African nation, where the currency has become virtually worthless.

“It opens a new chapter for me and my family,” said Norman Mpofu, 30, a teacher in Harare.

“I can now plan for my future and my children.”

Others worried the military may not be so keen to embrace democracy and that officers could fall into infighting.

“This is not good at all,” said Hildar Zunga, 40, a housewife.

“Once soldiers taste power, there will always be coups.”