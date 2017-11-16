Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has accepted an invitation to go to France after his surprise resignation while in Saudi Arabia nearly two weeks ago, a move that stunned Lebanon and rattled the region.

An official in French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Mr Hariri is expected in the country in the coming days. Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun welcomed Mr Hariri’s decision to accept the invitation, saying he hoped it “opened the door for a resolution” of the crisis.

“I wait for the return of President (of the council of ministers) Hariri to decide the next move regarding the government,” Mr Aoun said in comments published on his official Twitter account.

Mr Aoun had refused to accept Mr Hariri’s resignation and accused the Saudis of holding him against his will.

In his strongest statements yet about the crisis, Mr Aoun said on Wednesday there was no reason for the prime minister not to return to Lebanon.

In Riyadh, Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir said the kingdom “rejected” allegations it is holding Mr Hariri against his will.

“The accusation that the kingdom would hold a prime minister or a former prime minister is not true, especially a political ally like President Saad Hariri,” Mr al-Jubeir said during a press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is visiting Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know the source of these accusations. But they are rejected and are baseless and untrue,” Mr al-Jubeir said, adding Mr Hariri – a dual Saudi- Lebanese citizen – is in Saudi Arabia according to his own will. “He leaves when he wants to,” he said.

Mr Hariri announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia nearly two weeks ago, citing concerns over the meddling of Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah in regional affairs. He also said he feared for his life.

Saudi Arabia is locked in a feud with Iran over regional influence. Both countries support different groups in Lebanon.

The resignation of Saudi-aligned Mr Hariri was seen as engineered by Saudi Arabia and raised concerns it would drag Lebanon, with its delicate sectarian-based political system, into the battle for regional supremacy.

Hezbollah accused the kingdom of seeking to sow chaos in Lebanon.

Mr al-Jubeir railed against Hezbollah, calling it a “first-class terrorist organisation” that should lay down its arms and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty.

“Hezbollah has kidnapped the Lebanese system,” he added.

France, Lebanon’s one-time colonial ruler, has been trying to mediate the crisis. On Wednesday, Mr Macron invited Mr Hariri and his family to travel to France, apparently as a way to put an end to allegations the prime minister is being held in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement that Mr Hariri will head to France came after Mr Le Drian met with the Saudi crown prince and the Saudi king.

