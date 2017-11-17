AS the Brexit negotiations drag on with little or no movement by the EU to find a sensible compromise especially on payments and the Northern Ireland border issue, it may well be time for the UK to consider walking away from any further talks and accept we will have to operate under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and then follow up with a bilateral free trade deal sometime in the future. However, in doing so we should accept that there will be winners and losers in the short to medium term.

For starters, manufactures would be the big winners, which is good news for hard-working people who are currently on low-paid jobs and for those who believe that rebalancing the economy is the better way to alleviate inequality rather than to increase the tax burden which kills growth. The reason for optimism is because the recent fall in sterling would more than cover the cost of any tariffs imparted by the EU on British goods. Of course the opposite would be true for imports from the EU which would be hit by a double whammy of a strong currency plus tariffs by the UK. which in turn would make it even more attractive to increase home manufacturing. One example of this is the welcome prospect of an alloy car wheels factory in the Highlands to supply the UK motor industry as part of an expansion plan by GFG Alliance of its Lochaber smelter near Fort William.

On the losing side would of course be what is classed as our services industry, which overall equates to 80 per cent of the UK economy. However, if you drill down the figures. the financial exports to the EU (which has most to lose) represents only a relatively smaller number compared to exported manufactured goods, with the latest figures showing an initial potential loss of around £16 billion under WTO. But on the other side of the coin Switzerland has shown that its financial sector has boomed outwith the EU. We should also not forget that the tourist industry (also in the services sector) is a big winner with a competitive currency – take Skye and Inverness tourist numbers as a perfect example

