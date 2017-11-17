The secretary of Scotland's leading architects body has resigned a week after a deep schism was revealed in the profession north of the border.
Neil Baxter has left his post of Secretary of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) after 10 years in the post.
His departure comes a week after more than 150 architects launched an unprecedented critique of the 100 year old institution.
The group, called A New Chapter, attacked the RIAS for being "secretive and autocratic" as well as having "a lack of effectiveness, poor governance and insufficient accountability".
A statement from the RIAS said: "The Royal Incorporation has agreed to the request from our Secretary, Neil Baxter Hon FRIAS Hon FRIBA, to leave the organisation after ten years of service.
"Neil will be standing down as of today and the senior management team at the RIAS will continue to deal with all matters relating to the business of the Incorporation."
Last week The Herald reported details of substantial concerns in the architectural world about the governance of RIAS.
The President of the RIAS, Stewart Henderson, acknowledged internal investigations had been carried out including "probity reviews, salary benchmarking and a review of governance policies."
He said there had been "legal reasons" why the information had not been shared.
