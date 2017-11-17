STUDENTS were left in tears after a man whose girlfriend killed herself following his abuse turned up at an undergraduate charity ball.
Emily Drouet, 18, took her own life in the halls of residence at Aberdeen University in March last year, days after Angus Milligan, 21, choked and slapped her.
He later admitted verbally and physically abusing her over a period of two months and was given community service.
Loading article content
In August, it emerged that Milligan, who is a direct descendant of Andrew Carnegie, would not be allowed to return to Aberdeen University where he had been studying sociology.
But Miss Drouet’s friends were shocked when Milligan appeared at Thursday night’s St Andrews Ball, which is not organised by the university.
His name was listed on the table plan and he was apparently seen posing for photos in his tuxedo at the Ardoe House Hotel.
Miss Drouet's mother, Fiona, told The Sun: “It’s grossly insensitive that a student, excluded by the university for violence against women, should be welcomed back in a social setting.
“He was seen laughing, joking and drinking with his mates as if nothing had happened.”
Writing on Facebook, she added that Milligan's friends had "no idea or care for the pain and destruction his evil has caused".
The university has said it is liaising with the ball's organisers to support anyone affected.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.