A British man arrested in India and said by campaigners to have been tortured by police has been returned to police custody, it is claimed.

The Sikh Federation UK said Jagtar Singh Johal was moved to judicial custody after appearing in court in Punjab on Friday, sparking hopes the "physical torture" will come to an end.

However he was later returned to police custody for the next two days without charge after he was taken to an area magistrate by police from another district, the Sikh Federation UK said.

His legal team are said to be concerned this period will be used to try and "falsely link him" to unsolved cases in the area.

Mr Johal, from Dumbarton in West Dunbartonshire, was detained in Jalandhar in the state of Punjab on November 4.

The federation says no official charges have been brought against him, but local media reported that Mr Johal's arrest was linked to the killing of Hindu leaders in Punjab.

Mr Johal, 30, who got married in India last month, has told lawyers he has been tortured with "body separation techniques and electrocution to body parts".

The Sikh Federation said that following his court appearance in Punjab, he was sent to jail until November 30, when he will reappear in court.

It said he has had a brief meeting with his in-laws and a UK official, but business cards from his lawyers and the British High Commission representative were later taken off him.

He is also being denied fresh warm clothing, it is claimed.

His lawyers are said to have applied for an independent medical examination of Mr Johal.

Bhai Amrik Singh, chair of the Sikh Federation UK, said: "Many are asking why Jagtar was not allowed the business cards for his two lawyers or for the British High Commission representative or allowed to accept clothes from his family.

"The Indian authorities clearly have much to hide and the British and Scottish governments must do much more to secure his release.

"We will be challenging the Foreign Secretary next Tuesday when he appears in the Commons to answer questions from MPs."

Hundreds of Sikhs held a demonstration outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London on Thursday in support of Mr Johal.

An FCO spokesman said: "Our consular staff in New Delhi have visited a British man who has been detained in Punjab. We have met his family to update them, and have confirmed that he now has access to his lawyer.

"We take all allegations or concerns of torture and mistreatment very seriously and will follow up with action as appropriate.

"When considering how to act, we will avoid any action that might put the individual in question or any other person that may be affected at risk."