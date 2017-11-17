A complete family of prehistoric mammoth skeletons will go under the hammer for the first time.

The Ice Age forms are expected to sell for between £250,000 and £400,000 at auction in West Sussex on Tuesday. The collection is open for the public to view on Sunday.

Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst says the collection will be a unique opportunity for a museum to be the first in the world to show a family scene of the ancient, extinct species.

Loading article content