EACH year it seems Scotland’s application to become the most progressive and enlightened wee nation on God’s earth is strengthened. Another gilded entry into our national CV was made this week when Scotland became the first in the world to set a minimum price for alcohol. Five years after the legislation was approved by Holyrood, the UK Supreme Court ruled it didn’t breach European Law and it was a “proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim”. This aim couldn’t be simpler: to set a 50p-per-unit minimum to help tackle Scotland’s “unhealthy relationship with drink” by raising the price of cheap, high-strength alcohol.

Earlier in the week the Scottish Government launched a consultation on proposed reforms to transgender legislation among which would reduce the minimum age of applicants seeking a gender recognition certificate from 18 to 16. This is nothing more than re-writing the laws of nature in a delusional attempt to appear edgy and in-touch. The consequences will be dire. This comes on top of the Government’s obsession with imposing a Named Person on the families of disadvantaged communities and seeking to ban smacking. There is not an area of Scottish family life and, in particular, the behaviour of its working classes, in which Holyrood does not want to have a stake. Even its baby boxes (a very good thing) include several packets of condoms (nope; I don’t know why either). Are they trying to imply the feckless lower orders are having too many babies who will spend most of their formative years being smacked before requiring the intervention of a Named Person? If so, then in this whole area at least there is evidence of “joined-up thinking,” that ubiquitous but curiously elusive commodity governments like to think they possess.

Scotland’s relationship with alcohol is indeed a ruinous one and there are few among my own contemporaries who haven’t had cause sporadically to scrutinise the amount of alcohol we consume. Hardly a month passes when a newspaper or periodical doesn’t publish a questionnaire designed to let you judge for yourself whether your drinking habits are verging on problematic. I stopped filling them in years ago because they all seemed to tell me the same thing: I was a hopeless soak who was destined for an early, swally-induced grave. I wasn’t actually but it’s an area that requires constant supervision.

