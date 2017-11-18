JUDGES at one of Scotland's most prestigious literary awards have scrapped the Best History Book category for the first time in decades due to the uninspiring quality of the entries.

The Saltire Society Literary Awards – described as the "premiere prize for writing by Scots or about Scotland" – was established in 1937 and is one of the highlights of the cultural calendar.

But chief judge Professor Christopher Whatley has revealed that the history category has been dropped this year because the submitted titles "fail

"failed to meet the standards we expect to make such a prestigious award".

He added that it had been a "disappointing year" for the competition and it was now it is up to Scottish historians to "rise to the challenge".

But the news has provoked the ire of Scotland's pre-eminent historian Professor Tom Devine who said he found the decision surprising, particularly at a time "when Scottish historical studies are so vibrant".

Prof Devine said the scope of the awards should be broadened out with the judging panel able to suggest quality books for consideration rather than relying solely on submissions.

"If this prize is to be credible in future some urgent reforms in its administration are clearly necessary," he said. "Scottish history is now internationalised and there will be publishers in England, North America and Europe who have never even heard of the Saltire Society.

"Not surprisingly therefore, books from Scottish publishers who do know of its existence tend to loom large among the winners."

He said books that merited shortlisting include Darien, by John McKendrick, Rethinking the Scottish Revolution by Laura A.M Stewart, The Shape of the State in Medieval Scotland and James A. Harris's Hume: Am Intellectual Biography.

The professor also noted that "the rubric for this prize does not exclude essay collections but in practice this panel seems to do so".

It is the first time that the Saltire Society has cancelled the award, which is part of its prestigious annual literary prizes.

Previous winners of the prize have included last year's winner, Set Adrift Upon the World: The Highland Clearances, by James Hunter, published by Birlinn.

Others include A Chasm in Time by Patricia Andrew, also published by Birlinn, Scottish Gods: Religion in the Modern Scotland 1900-2012 by Steve Bruce, published by Edinburgh University Press, and An Enlightened Duke: The Life of Archibald Campbell (1682-1761), Earl of Islay, 3rd Duke of Argyll by Roger Emmerson, published by Humming Earth.

Professor Christopher Whatley said that the decision was taken with regret.

He added: "Several publishers submitted titles.

"Some of these failed to meet the standards we expect to make such a prestigious award, supported by our sponsors The Scottish Historical Review Trust.

"Other titles didn’t meet our criteria.

"These include high quality research and analysis, originality, an accessible writing style and high production values. Books should be about Scotland."

Professor Whatley added: "Perhaps this was simply a disappointing year, and the normal flow of exceptional books on Scotland’s history will recommence in time for the 2018 award.

"It is up to Scottish historians to rise to the challenge, and for their publishers to recommend their best titles to the Society. We look forward next year to returning to our usual difficult task of deciding between the best works in Scottish history."

Jan Rutherford, publicity and marketing director at Birlinn Ltd, said: "Literary awards are an important commentary on books published in any one year.

"Birlinn are surprised by the decision not to award the Scottish History Book of the Year in 2017 but without sight of all titles submitted it is difficult to comment in detail.

"We were delighted when James Hunter won last year with 'Set Adrift Upon the World' but appreciate that some years will be lighter in publishing in this area than others.

"We hope for a return to a robust shortlist next year and we are certainly confident of a strong, innovative and interesting publishing programme here at Birlinn."