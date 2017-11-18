POLICE are to investigate claims of child sexual exploitation in one of Scotland’s most deprived areas, amid calls for an inquiry into the issue.

Locals in Govanhill, Glasgow were reported as saying they had been propositioned for sex by children, while an unnamed social worker said Roma parents were “pimping” their children.

Residents say children of all ages are “routinely” being offered for sex on the area’s streets and outside pubs.

Police said they have “no information or intelligence to substantiate the concerns”, but will carry out a full investigation.

Chief Superintendent Brian McInulty said: “Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a constant threat in all our communities.

“Any suggestion that any of the agencies who are charged with protecting children in Glasgow would not take that responsibility seriously is simply not true. That said we will never be complacent when it comes to the safety of children and whilst we have no information or intelligence to substantiate the concerns described in the article we will carry out a full investigation into the claims.

“Our local policing teams work with various partners in the Govanhill area and are doing some remarkable work in the local area.

“I would ask anyone with any information concerning the safety of any child in Glasgow to contact the police or social work department and the matter will be thoroughly investigated along with partners.”

Claims of CSE in Govanhill were first reported by our sister newspaper, the Sunday Herald, around 12 years ago.

However, Police Scotland has consistently said there is no evidence of the issue.

Scottish Labour justice spokeswoman Claire Baker called for a full and transparent inquiry into the reports.

She said: “We should not waste any time in finding out what is actually happening in the streets of our largest city.”

Glasgow City Council said the issue is being treated with “utmost seriousness”, but said a thorough check showed no incidents mentioned in the reports, published in The Times, had been referred to authorities.

The spokesman said: “We are fully alert to the risk of child sexual exploitation in Glasgow. This is a form of abuse that can take place in all parts of the city and be found within all communities, regardless of ethnicity.

“The protection of vulnerable children is at the absolute core of the work we do and racial sensitivities have never been an impediment to how we deal with child sexual exploitation.

“The incidents highlighted today have been looked at by staff and we are not aware of these ever being reported to our support services.

“If people have information about instances of child sexual exploitation then they should report their concerns to police or a social worker.”

Meanwhile, the anti-discrimination organisation Friends of Romano Lav described the allegations as “spurious” and expressed concern that child protection issues were being “racialised”.

A spokesman said it had been working in Govanhill, home to Scotland’s largest Roma community, for four years.

He said: “During this time we have not encountered any instances of the child protection issues described.”