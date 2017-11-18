MOTORING campaigners have urged the Government to freeze fuel duty and avoid punishing drivers of diesel vehicles in Wednesday’s Budget.
It comes amid speculation Chancellor Philip Hammond will increase taxes on new diesel cars following calls to take action to improve air quality.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers and pressure group FairFuelUK have written to Prime Minister Theresa May and Mr Hammond calling on them to avoid such action.
Loading article content
The letter claims that introducing a new purchase registration tax on new diesels would be “a massive disincentive” for motorists to switch to modern, cleaner models.
It went on to warn that raising duty on diesel fuel would cause a reduction in disposable income for the “most vulnerable sections of society”, as well as a “sharp decline in revenue”
for car manufacturers.
The letter concludes: “There’s a much wider band of polluters than just passenger cars and to further demonise the wellintentioned, hard-working diesel driver is an act of economic and electoral self-harm.”
It was signed by MPs Julian Knight and Robert Halfon – chairman and vice-chairman of the APPG respectively – and Quentin Willson and Howard Cox of FairFuelUK.
Fuel duty has been frozen for seven years.
Environmental lawyers ClientEarth said Mr Hammond should “go full throttle on clean vehicles”.
It said the Budget was a “golden opportunity”.
“The Chancellor must abolish the incentives that have condemned the country to illeg
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.