European Council President Donald Tusk has set a deadline of the beginning of December for Britain to make further movement on its Brexit divorce bill and the future of the Irish border.

Speaking after talks with Theresa May in Gothenburg, Mr Tusk said the EU had completed the internal work necessary to give the green light for talks on trade and transition to begin at the next European Council summit in Brussels on December 14-15.

But he said that “much more progress” was needed from the UK on two of the three key issues in withdrawal talks in order to break the deadlock which has prevented the move to the second phase of negotiations which the UK is seeking.

