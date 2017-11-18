BORIS Johnson has poked fun at the Brexit impasse by asking if an atomic microscope could be used to split the deadlock on future cross-border trade.

Visiting the Naughton Institute in Trinity College Dublin, he met scientists operating a scanning tunnelling microscope and said it was like something from a Jules Verne novel.

“Do you think you could use this technology to have frictionless trade?” he asked. “That’s what we need.”

The cutting-edge technology was not the only thing the Foreign Secretary had a gut feeling about as he also went on to sample a treatment for horses with stomach ulcers.

During a whistlestop tour of the neighbouring Science Gallery, Mr Johnson dipped his finger in for a taste of the award-winning FenuSave, a natural equine remedy created by two Irish schoolgirls and sold in 14 countries worldwide.

Mr Johnson asked the entrepreneur sisters Annie and Kate Madden: “Do horses like it?

“Is it good for human beings, because lots of humans also suffer,” he said as he dipped in his forefinger. “Yea, it’s hmmm.

It has a bit of a kick on it.”

Mr Johnson added: “I don’t