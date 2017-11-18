BORIS Johnson has poked fun at the Brexit impasse by asking if an atomic microscope could be used to split the deadlock on future cross-border trade.
Visiting the Naughton Institute in Trinity College Dublin, he met scientists operating a scanning tunnelling microscope and said it was like something from a Jules Verne novel.
“Do you think you could use this technology to have frictionless trade?” he asked. “That’s what we need.”
The cutting-edge technology was not the only thing the Foreign Secretary had a gut feeling about as he also went on to sample a treatment for horses with stomach ulcers.
During a whistlestop tour of the neighbouring Science Gallery, Mr Johnson dipped his finger in for a taste of the award-winning FenuSave, a natural equine remedy created by two Irish schoolgirls and sold in 14 countries worldwide.
Mr Johnson asked the entrepreneur sisters Annie and Kate Madden: “Do horses like it?
“Is it good for human beings, because lots of humans also suffer,” he said as he dipped in his forefinger. “Yea, it’s hmmm.
It has a bit of a kick on it.”
Mr Johnson added: “I don’t
