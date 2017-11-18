THERE is “very serious progress” being made in efforts to secure the future of a troubled engineering firm where 1,400 jobs are at risk, according to a Scottish Government minister.
Economy Secretary Keith Brown there was a “laser-like focus” on achieving a successful resolution.
Burntisland Fabrications Ltd (BiFab), has yards in Burntisland and Methil in Fife and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis.
The company, which makes equipment for the oil and gas industry and the renewable energy sector, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators a week ago as it faces cash flow problems linked to its contracts.
At the centre of the issue is a dispute with the Dutch-owned contractor Seaway Heavy Lifting over a particular payment.
Mr Brown said talks had taken place every day this week, sometimes late into the night, to help make sure the 1,400 jobs stayed in Scotland.
Talks were held again yesterday, this time involving First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who returned early from a UN conference to take part.
Mr Brown told BBC Radio Scotland: “The most important thing we can do is to get the parties round the table.
“The parties weren’t speaking, there wasn’t the prospect of a resolution to this. We now have very serious progress towards a resolution.”
