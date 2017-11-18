FEARS have been raised that a Scottish protest inspired by a convicted hooligan who staged “the biggest far-right rally since World War II” in London is set to clash with anti-fascist St Andrew’s Day marches.

A coalition of anti-racist campaigners, including the Scottish Trades Union Congress, MPs and MSPs, have raised concerns about the threat of a far-right linked group on the streets of Edinburgh this month.

Campaigners including Ian Murray, Edinburgh South Labour MP, and Tommy Sheppard, Edinburgh East SNP MP, joined a collective call warning of the Football Lads Alliance (FLA) group’s decision to rally in the Scottish capital on the day of a series of anti-racist St Andrew’s Day events.

It is claimed the timing of the Edinburgh protest could be an attempt to scupper the annual St Andrew’s Day anti-racist march and rally organised by the trade union movement.

They said they were “deeply concerned” by news that the FLA had threatened to march in Edinburgh on Saturday, November 25, under the banner of “Veterans Against Terrorism”.

It is claimed FLA founder John Meighan is not doing enough to quell a far-right and anti-Islam element within the group.

In a statement issued through the Stand Up To Racism group, the campaigners point to “known far-right figures” within the ranks of the FLA who want it to become a “racist and Islamophobic street movement”.

“We know that the vast majority of football supporters oppose racism and that clubs have invested much time and effort in supporting anti-racist initiatives.

“But we are deeply worried that some on the extreme racist and fascist right are attempting to use the FLA to win an audience for their political agenda.”

A demonstration organised by the FLA in London last month attracted up to 20,000.

Veterans’ charity Walking With The Wounded pulled support for that demonstration after being alerted to some comments on an FLA online forum.

The STUC said: “It is important that the St Andrew’s Day March and Rally is bigger than ever before.”

The FLA was also criticised by Diane Abott MP, who accused the group of promoting Islamophobic speakers and not denouncing right-wing terrorism.