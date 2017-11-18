Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have tied the knot at a star-studded bash in the US.
Singer Beyonce, reality star Kim Kardashian and actress Eva Longoria were among the A-listers at Thursday’s nuptials, which had a Beauty And The Beast theme.
The couple married just 11 weeks after becoming first-time parents to their daughter, Alexis Olympia.
Loading article content
Around 200 guests attended the wedding, at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans.
Guests also included singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with the magazine having an exclusive on images from the event, according to MailOnline.
It said tennis star Williams wore two dresses for the wedding, and that guests left with recreations of her Grand Slam trophies as wedding favours.
Entertainment Tonight said the lavish wedding had a Beauty And The Beast Theme, with guests greeted with a song from the Disney movie.
Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou wished her a “happy wedding day” and a “full life of happiness” on Instagram.
Williams announced her engagement last year, with a poem posted on Reddit.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.