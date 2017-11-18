Phil O’Donnell’s youngest son will parade the League Cup around Hampden before his late father’s former clubs meet in the final, almost a decade since his death.

Luc O’Donnell, 14, whose father collapsed during a match in December 2007, aged 35, will place the trophy on the plinth before Motherwell and Celtic walk out on to the pitch on November 26.

Phil suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Motherwell against Dundee United at Fir Park. Efforts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at Wishaw General Hospital.

The Scotland internationalist’s family have been invited to the Betfred Cup final as guests of the Scottish Professional Football League.

Megan, the eldest of his four children, said: “It is so heart-warming to see my dad honoured in such a special way.”