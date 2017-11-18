Aberdeen’s plans for a new football stadium are to go back out to public consultation.
City council members were originally due to vote on the Kingsford Stadium plans on October 11 but a decision was delayed at the request of the club.
Now, additional information on the project at Westhill, to the west of the city, will come under renewed public scrutiny.
The council said a consultation on the new information would begin next week with a December 12 deadline for comments. A pre-determination hearing will take place in January.
Raymond Edgar, project director for Kingsford, said: “We have worked with planning officers to provide reassurance that the club’s approach to selecting Kingsford complies with legal requirements.
“In addition, we have demonstrated there are no other suitable, available and ... sequentially preferable sites within the city which could accommodate the development.”
Campaign group No Kingsford Stadium has argued there are more suitable sites for the stadium in the area.
