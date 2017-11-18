The prime ministers of Spain and Belgium have held talks over their testy bilateral relations as ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four secessionist allies prepare for an extradition court appearance in Brussels.

The court hearing is the latest step in their flight from Spain and refusal to return from Brussels to face a rebellion investigation amid a push for Catalan independence.

The Belgian government has steadfastly said it cannot intervene in Spain’s extradition request as it is up to the independent judiciary to make a decision. Yesterday’s court decision can still go to appeal.

