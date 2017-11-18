Victims’ families and survivors have gathered for a minute’s silence in memory of those who died in the King’s Cross fire 30 years ago.

Emergency services personnel who responded to the blaze on November 18 1987 joined the memorial service at the north London Tube station on Saturday.

Thirty-one people died and around 60 were injured when an escalator fire, thought to have been caused by a dropped match, ripped through part of the station.

Incredibly moving service marking the 30th anniversary of #KingsCross fire. We’ll never forget the 31 people who lost their lives including Station Officer Colin Townsley #KX30 pic.twitter.com/SsNyL79c8B — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 18, 2017

The devastation and a subsequent public inquiry led to stricter fire safety regulations.

Leading the short service, London Fire Brigade chaplain the Rev Ian Black said of those affected: “We will remember them in silence in our hearts.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan laid wreaths alongside Transport for London commissioner Mike Brown, under a plaque in the ticket hall near where the fire took hold.

Relatives and friends gather at a memorial service for the 30th anniversary of the King’s Cross fire, at King’s Cross station in London (Ben Stevens/PA)

Relatives said their memories of the day remain “fresh”.

Deirdre Holloway, whose brother Christopher Roome was killed, said: “It seems amazing that it was 30 years ago. It seems quite fresh. My brother would be 80 now.”

BTP officers and our emergency services colleagues gathered to pay our respects today to those who died in the King's Cross fire of 1987 pic.twitter.com/xyVCmXm7tq — BTP (@BTP) November 18, 2017

Mr Roome, a stockbroker, had been travelling back from work in the city to his flat in Pimlico, central London, when he was evacuated from a train at the station.

Ms Holloway, from Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, said her brother managed to escape but suffered 75% burns and died a little more than a week after the blaze.

Recalling speaking to him in hospital she said: “He said how glad he was to get out, he said ‘I don’t know how I survived, it was hell down there’.”

#OnThisDay we remember those who tragically lost their lives in the Kings Cross fire 30 years ago. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible incident — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 18, 2017

Roger Bell, from Kent, had been a firefighter in Clerkenwell at the time and was called to help. The 73-year-old believes he was the last person to speak to London Fire Brigade station officer Colin Townsley.

Mr Townsley was in charge of the first fire engine to arrive at the scene shortly after 7.30pm and was in the station when the fireball erupted, engulfing the ticket office with smoke.

Mr Bell said he had carried a feeling of guilt for years, after he advised the senior officer to stay at the top of the stairs while he went down to clear the way for fire equipment to get through.

The fire engine Station Officer Colin Townsley & his crew rode to #KingsCross fire will form part of our memorial service to those who lost their lives 30 years ago #KX30 @paddingtonfire pic.twitter.com/WCL1OH51Fg — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 18, 2017

He said he told Mr Townsley: “Guv, you should be at the top,” adding: “And he just turned on his heel immediately, so he was probably thinking the same thing as I said it.

“And he went back up the stairs and I went down stopping people going on the stairs and of course Colin Townsley was never seen again.”

He added: “That was horrid because I felt as though I had sent him to his death at the time.”

Earlier today we laid a wreath in memory of the 31 people who died in the King's Cross fire, 30 years ago today #kingscross #kx30 pic.twitter.com/Pu0gm85vkJ — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 18, 2017

Mr Bell, who said he now knows there was nothing he could have done, said he “swallowed hard” as he returned to the scene shortly before the memorial service, standing at the top of steps.

Mr Townsley was posthumously awarded a certificate of commendation for his bravery.

The fire-damaged escalators at King’s Cross Underground station (PA)

London Underground managing director Mark Wild paid tribute to the “very brave” station staff, train drivers and emergency services.

He said: “The really key thing out of King’s Cross is it instilled a safety culture in London Underground of continuously improving. Even though that risk has been eliminated, we’re always alert to future ones.”

Today we paid tribute to the 31 people who lost their lives in the tragic fire at King’s Cross station on 18 November 1987. #KX30 pic.twitter.com/ywvqJjR3CL — Transport for London (@TfL) November 18, 2017

Smoking was immediately banned on all parts of the Tube after the disaster, wooden escalators were replaced and Underground staff were trained in what to do in the event of a fire.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said the King’s Cross fire stands alongside the disaster at Grenfell Tower as a reminder that “safety and regulation must remain our watchwords regardless of what the bottom line says on a set of accounts”.